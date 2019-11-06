Social media is just as toxic to Dua Lipa as it is to you.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast on Wednesday, the 24-year-old Grammy-winning British-Kosovan singer opens up about the mostly negative impact it's had on her life.

"Some days I don't read into the comments," she said. "Some days maybe I feel a little bit more vulnerable and I dive in and I almost go looking for things that I don't want to see. I think it's definitely human nature. I'm not going to hide that. I definitely don't want to hide that because I want people to hear that we're all human and we all go through the same thing."

"Social media can be such an amazing tool and it can be so fun to share things, but at the same time, it can really, it's almost a breeding ground for hate and anxiety," she said. "People feel like they can say things because they're hiding behind a computer screen. I think that for me, it's important to use social media in bite sizes—as long as it makes me feel good, and the second it doesn't, I like to take some time away from it.