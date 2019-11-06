The Super Bowl is still three months away, but Jennifer Lopez is already getting ready for the Halftime Show.

Alex Rodriguez talked about his fiancée preparing for the big night during Wednesday's episode of Today.

"She's been rehearsing for, like, six weeks," he said.

Rodriguez said performing at the Super Bowl has been a "dream of [Lopez's for] her whole life" and that "she's been close a few times." However, fans didn't realize this dream would become a reality until last September.

"When we got that call from [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell and the league and Jay-Z, we were thrilled and she was in tears," the former Yankees player recalled.

Lopez will be headlining the Miami Halftime Show with Shakira this February.

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement earlier this year. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."