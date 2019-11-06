Yes, he's a reality star, but Karamo Brown is also a licensed social worker and psychotherapist, so that therapy he doles out on Queer Eye isn't just him talking, he's got a background in this stuff. Karamo put his experience to work when he stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and started dishing out advice and problem-solving techniques to various Real Housewives stars, including on sitting right next to him, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Gina Kirschenheiter.

RHOC's Gina was sleeping with her husband while they were divorcing. Is that healthy or sending mixed signals? Gina was sitting right next to Karamo and he said he was going to be honest with her, she can't do anything for the children in that respect, she needs to do what's healthy for her.