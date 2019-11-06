For Janet Jackson's son, it seems the apple has not fallen far from the musical tree.

While the pop icon's son Eissa Al Manna is not yet 3 years old, the little one already has taken a liking to music and dance. As his famous mama shared on Australian radio show, Carrie & Tommy, Eissa asks to watch videos of her and his late famous uncle, Michael Jackson, dancing.

"He says, 'See mama dance. Watch Uncle Michael and mama,' and he wants to see 'Scream' at that point," she said. She noted Eissa also does some of Michael's moves from "They Don't Care About Us" and also loves "Smooth Criminal."

"He carries a tune," Janet confirmed. "He's very musical, incredibly musical."

She noted her youngster loves being where the band is, the instruments and making up melodies. "He has really good pitch," she shared.