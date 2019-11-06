Josh Lucas got a rude awakening when he moved to Bali.

During an appearance on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor shared the truly gruesome story of his first week living on the Indonesian island with his family. The trio moved there so his son, Noah, 7, could attend a school that, as Lucas explained, aims to "create the next generation of environmental leaders." As it turns out, week one of this green adventure almost made them turn right back.

"We moved into this house that we rented online," the Sweet Home Alabama star told Jimmy Kimmel. "Which was probably the first problem. We'd never seen it. We got there, and the first night we got there, we started to look around. There was something a little creepy about the house."

"We realized there was, you know, pretty decent sized spider there," he continued, "And kind of different bugs around the house."

Arachnophobes, be warned: The story only gets creepier from there.