The Best Moments From Pentagon's PRISM Concert in Singapore

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 5 Nov. 2019 11:40 PM
Nine-member K-pop boy group, Pentagon wrapped their 2019 PRISM World Tour in sunny Singapore on 2 November and they certainly ended with a bang.
Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok rocked the stage at Star Vista's Star Theatre for a solid two hour-long extravaganza with an impressive set list of 22 tracks, including their encore performances. Despite missing a member, the group showed wonderful professionalism and stage presence such that the space never once felt empty.
Pentagon's vocalist, Yan An was unable to participate in the group's world tour this time round due to health reasons. Though he was certainly missed by fans, the remaining eight members sang and danced their heart out that night as light sticks illuminated the crowd.
The group performed several tracks from their latest EPs released this year, Sum(me:r) and Genie:us. For instance, the chill hip-hop tracks like "Fantasytic" and their lead single, "Humph!". Both of which were produced by beloved rapper and producer, Giriboy. Fellow members Hui and Wooseok also participated heavily in the songwriting process with lyrics and verses.
In general, the group seemed to come alive on stage even more when performing tracks from their latest EPs, and this is probably due to the fact that the members were deeply involved in the creative process.
Pentagon also performed some cute covers of English songs, namely Camila Cabello's "Havana" and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk". Fans clearly loved that the members were having fun on stage and not taking themselves too seriously in these moments.
There also several instances in between songs where the members interacted with the audience directly. In particular, Hongseok, who actually studied in Singapore for a good portion of his childhood. It was heartwarming to see his old friends from Hwa Chong International School come support him and the group, bringing signs and Pentagon reciprocated by preparing a bunch of local slang that they learnt and tried adorably to implement in a sentence.
Relive these wonderful moments from Pentagon's PRISM concert below:
Courtesy of CK Star Entertainment
Courtesy of CK Star Entertainment
Courtesy of CK Star Entertainment
Courtesy of CK Star Entertainment
Courtesy of CK Star Entertainment
Courtesy of CK Star Entertainment
Courtesy of CK Star Entertainment
