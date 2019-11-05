We last saw Oliver and his kids bonding over grilled cheeses, but what can you say about what they're going to do next?

I can't say anything specifically about what they do, but I think it's safe to say that the next couple of episodes, there are missions as there always are on any given episode of Arrow, but the difference now is OTA and FTA sort of have to work together and in the process, everybody is sort of getting to...it's a really sort of extreme way to get to know or reconnect with your family. But it's really bonding, and beautiful I think too, at least for Oliver to sort of see, for better or for worse, to see how much Mia takes after him. And because of that, he's able to sort of give her really sound advice to keep her from making some of the mistakes that he's made. He doesn't want the same sort of fate for her.

And also for him to see that William grew up and took after Felicity in all the ways he did, and that he's able to use what he learned from Felicity to really contribute to the team in a real way as well. It's obviously hard to allow your kids to put themselves in danger, but I think he also can't fault them because their reasons for wanting to be heroes and save the city are the same reason, the same motivation as he has. So it's sort of hypocritical for him to stand in the way of their destiny.