by Pamela Avila | Tue., 5 Nov. 2019 4:02 PM
Look at her now!
Selena Gomez is leaving the drama in the past as she ushers in a new chapter in her career and her personal life as well. After allegedly feuding with Bella Hadidover dating The Weeknd, it seems as if Selena is ready to make peace with that part of her past as she refollows the 23-year-old model on Instagram.
In case you forgot: the "Lose You to Love Me" singer began dating the Canadian singer in 2017. But before their love story began, Bella and The Weekend sparked romance rumors in May 2015 after they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella that same year. However, in late 2016 it was reported that the couple had called it quits. Thereafter, The Weeknd was spotted kissing Selena the following year and it didn't sit too well with Bella as she quickly unfollowed Gomez on Instagram just hours after their show of PDA had made headlines.
Since then, The Weeknd has done a lot of making up and breaking up with the two but it looks like Selena is ready to put it all behind her.
While Bella and Selena weren't necessarily the best of friends, the two still shared mutual friends and acquaintances. Back in 2015, the two were pictured together hanging out with a group of friends. But when Selena and The Weeknd's relationship went public, it seemed as if all amicability went out the window. The former couple had unfollowed Bella on Instagram when they coupled up as well.
Although according to Elle, Bella hasn't followed back the "Kill Em with Kindness" singer yet, we're glad to see that these two successful women are working toward leaving the unnecessary drama in the past.
The publication reports that Selena followed Bella's sister, Gigi Hadid, on Instagram as well.
In October, E! News reported that Bella and The Weeknd were spending time together again two months after their split in August. The Grammy winner had made an appearance at the model's 23rd birthday in New York City and was reportedly spotted taking tequila shots with Bella and her friends at the bar.
An insider told E! News that "you could tell that they were definitely in love and they both looked very happy being around each other."
