Chrissy Teigen's Mom and Dad Are Getting Divorced

Grab the tissues! Chrissy Teigen's parents are getting a divorce.

On Tuesday, the supermodel's father Ronald Teigen filed for divorce in Los Angeles against his longtime partner, Vilailuck Teigen. Additionally, the documents claim there are no minor children involved, as they have two adult daughters, Chrissy and Tina Teigen (who is the supermodel's half-sister).

While it's unclear what caused Ron to file for divorce, it's known that he and Vilailuck (who also goes by the name Pepper), haven't lived together for quite some time. Last January, the Cravings cookbook author shared that her parents didn't reside in the same home. "So my mom lives with us," she told US Weekly. "Everybody is like, ‘Where's your dad?'"

According to the lifestyle guru and social media queen, her dad lived just 10 minutes away from her and John Legend's estate. "He comes by every day and they're married," Chrissy shared with the outlet about her dad.