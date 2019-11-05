The Batman's star-studded cast continues to grow.

Colin Farrell is in negotiations with Warner Bros. to join the highly-anticipated film, the studio confirms to E! News. If talks pan out, Farrell will take on the role of The Penguin in the upcoming movie, which will be directed by Matt Reeves. The cast of The Batman already includes Robert Pattinson, who is set to play Bruce Wayne/the Caped Crusader in the film.

"It's kind of insane," Pattinson told Esquire U.K. about landing the coveted role. "I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I've got it, at all."

In mid-October, E! News learned that Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz had been cast in The Batman, landing the iconic role of Selina Kyle—aka Catwoman. Around that same time, Warner Bros. announced that actor Paul Dano will play the role of the villain known as The Riddler.