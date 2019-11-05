Marriage takes work. A notion Kim Kardashianis quite familiar with.

During her visit on Tuesday's The Real, the KKW Beauty founder opened up about the compromises she's made for her husband of five years, Kanye West. "I obviously want to honor him and what he's feeling," she said. "And he's been going through this life change."

For Mr. and Mrs. West, finding a common ground is most difficult when it comes to raising their four children: North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, 5 months.

"The kids are getting older," she explained. "He's more cautious about what we have in the house. And we got rid of TVs in the kids' rooms and removed makeup from North's room. And he's had this epiphany of being...a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that's in the household and what they see."