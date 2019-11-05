Go Inside Oprah Winfrey's $6.85 Million California Estate

Tue., 5 Nov. 2019

Oprah Winfrey, House

Zillow, Steve Granitz/WireImage

Congratulations are in order for Oprah Winfrey!

According to Variety, the 65-year-old talk-show queen purchased a home in Santa Barbara, Calif. earlier this month. Fans will likely recognize the seller, too. Per the publication, the compound previously belonged to Jeff Bridges

It looks like Winfrey paid a pretty penny for the place, too. Multiple listings show the abode sold for $6.85 million. 

The "Spanish revival estate" was built in 1919 and features tons of charm. From the vaulted beam ceilings and fireplaces to the hardwood floors and French doors, this picturesque pad has it all. Still, the three-bedroom home has plenty of modern touches. For instance, the high-end kitchen has chef-quality appliances and quartz countertops. The master bathroom also features teak floors with hydroponic heat, as well as a luxurious marble and glass shower.

The house sits on about four acres. There's also a pool house with its own family room, office, bathroom and sauna. In addition, there's a one-bedroom guest house, as well as a carriage house with its own office, bonus room and workshop. But that's not all. There are also horse facilities, including a barn, a corral and a tack room. Furthermore, the pool, gardens and orchard make it a true outdoor oasis.

To see photos of the home, check out the gallery.

Oprah Winfrey

Zillow

A Living Room

The house was originally built by architect James Osborn Craig.

Oprah Winfrey

Zillow

A Lot of Natural Light

The giant windows and cozy fireplace make this space a warm and welcoming place to be.

Oprah Winfrey

Zillow

A Kitchen

Who's hungry?

Oprah Winfrey

Zillow

A Dining Room

Winfrey has plenty of space to host her celebrity pals.

Oprah Winfrey

Zillow

A Bedroom

The perfect place to rest after a long day.

Oprah Winfrey

Zillow

A Bathroom

The spa-like space features a giant tub and marble/glass shower.

Oprah Winfrey

Zillow

A Closet

Now, that's what we call a walk-in closet.

Oprah Winfrey

Zillow

Another Bedroom

A comfy and cute place to unwind.

Oprah Winfrey

Zillow

A Stunning View

The space opens up to the pool and gardens.

Oprah Winfrey

Zillow

Another Bathroom

Just look at that tile!

Oprah Winfrey

Zillow

A Pool

Anybody up for a dip?

Oprah Winfrey

Zillow

Another Bathroom

Just look at that wooden vanity.

Oprah Winfrey

Zillow

Another Bedroom

Guests may never want to leave after staying in this house. 

