Tia Mowry "Isn't Afraid" Of Sharing This Very Relatable Mommy Moment

No shame in her game! 

Actress Tia Mowry is done holding anything back when it comes to her life, career and family. The star graced the cover of Romper's Holiday Issue this year and opened up about her more than two decades in the spotlight and the lessons she's learned along the way. Tia is mom to son Cree Hardrict, 8, and Cairo Hardrict, 1, with husband Cory Hardrict, and she opened up to Romper about how she's been able to balance dealing with motherhood and fame since giving birth. 

"I was on a show called The Game, and I was constantly in lingerie on that show, so I felt pressured," she revealed. "This time around I said, ‘You know what? This is me, and this is where I am now, and if someone wants to hire me, then this is what they're going to get.'"

That might be true, but being on set in the early days post-baby isn't as easy as you would think. Especially when it comes to breastfeeding, which Tia got hilariously candid about. "First of all, I am not afraid to say this," she shared. "But I literally have to pick up my boobs to see my waist… Literally haul them up and be like, ‘Oh, there it is.'"

While she's able to focus on the hilarious aspects of child rearing, Tia has also been open about some of the darker moments of her last few years as well. ""When I knew that I had postpartum [depression]… I didn't want to admit it," she explained. "It was that shame."

Once she got past the stigma, Tia was able to confide in people like her husband Cory and sister Tamera Mowry-Housley. "I told my sister about it. I told my husband about it, and I told my friends about it," the actress explained of her coping mechanisms. "They became my support system. So when I was sad or going through my emotions, I would talk about it. I didn't suppress them. I think that helped."

She's come a long way, but now she's happy, healthy and thriving! 

