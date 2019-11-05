MythBusters Star Jessi Combs' Fatal Car Crash Cause Revealed

It's been just over two months since Jessi Combs was killed in a tragic accident, now the cause of that fatal car crash has been revealed.

The professional racer and TV personality, who was the host of MythBusters from 2009-2010, passed away on Aug. 27. According to her family's statement, Jessi, who was known as the "fastest woman on four wheels," had been pursuing a land speed record before her untimely passing.

Now, the Harney County Sheriff's Office has announced that it has completed its investigation into the crash involving Jessi, with cooperation from the North American Eagle Race Team.

"Based on the evidence collected and examined at the scene of the crash and the evidence recovered by the North American Race Team it appears that there was a mechanical failure of the front wheel, most likely caused from striking an object on the desert," Lieutenant Brian Needham said in a press release. "The front wheel failure led to the front wheel assembly collapsing. The front wheel failure occurred at speeds approaching 550 miles per hour."

Jessi's cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.