Kevin Jonas' relationship doesn't get a lot of play.

Between younger brother Joe Jonas' effortlessly cool marriage to Sophie Turner (how many people do you know that could turn the Billboard Awards into the opening act for their surprise Vegas vows?) and youngest sibling Nick Jonas' whirlwind romance and elaborate wedding(s) to wife Priyanka Chopra, people tend to forget that the Jonas Brothers' elder statesman locked down his forever nearly a decade ago.

Though only marking his 32nd birthday today, the boy bander-turned-contractor-turned-boy bander once more is fast approaching his tenth anniversary with bride Danielle Jonas, the two having quietly built up their version of the American dream with two kids and a giant house in the New Jersey suburbs. The Essex County spread is their fourth custom mansion in as many years proving both that it pays to marry a contractor and that for the pair, home is wherever they land with daughters Alena, 5, and Valentina, 3.

These days, that's as apt to be a tour bus as it is a sizable mansion outside the city, the whole fam tagging along for parts of the reunited band's current tour. And those times when Kevin has to be away, he'll leave some love notes behind for the 33-year-old.

So, yeah, this Jonas romance may just be a touch underrated.