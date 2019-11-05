Andy Cohen Reveals 12-Pound Weight Loss After Making This Change

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Andy Cohen likes for his guests to spill the tea over cocktails, but as of late, he hasn't been raising his own glass.
The Watch What Happens Live host is known to sip on a drink with his celebrity guests on the late-night show, but as he revealed to Hoda Kotb on Today Tuesday, he's made some changes in the name of fitness.
While chatting about Tim McGraw's physical transformation after shedding 40 pounds and getting fit, Kotb asked Cohen if anyone had made a comment to him that made him change his behavior like the country star's daughter had done to him.
"I'm a pretty tough critic of myself and don't you find that seeing yourself in a monitor every day—doesn't that mess with your head sometimes?" he told Kotb. "Because you're forced to look in the mirror a lot because there is a monitor under these cameras that we are looking at."
As Cohen continued, "So, this summer, I had a moment where I was like, I really felt like my suits were getting tight and it was beach season and I was wearing like button downs to the beach and I'm like I'm not this guy, I'm not doing this."
As a result, the star and new dad said he has not had a drink on WWHL since mid-July and is seeing results on the scale. "I lost 12 pounds and I've just been really watching what I'm eating," he explained.
Cohen is not the only famous face to share their weight loss with fans. In late September, Jessica Simpson revealed she had lost 100 pounds six months after giving birth to her daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson.
As she wrote on Instagram at the time, "So proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."
