Nothing gets you into the holiday spirit like decorations, but what about Outrageous holiday decorations? E! News can exclusively reveal those will be on display in HGTV's new special, Outrageous Holiday Houses, hosted by Lance Bass.

"HGTV is stepping into Christmas with some of the most outrageous displays you've ever seen," Bass said in a statement. "We're going to meet the most dedicated and obsessed Christmas fans around. As a huge Christmas fan, I am excited to host this show!"

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, Bass will take viewers on a coast-to-coast tour of some of the most spectacular holiday displays in North America. Plus, he'll spotlight festive towns like North Pole, Alaska and Santa Claus, Indiana.