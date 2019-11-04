GOT7 Wants "You Calling My Name" In Their Comeback Music Video: Watch

K-pop boy group GOT7 are back with a brand new music video and an EP titled, You Call My Name.

On 4 November, JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom dropped their tenth EP a few months after their last mini-album, Spinning Top which was released in May this year. Their lead single this time, titled "You Calling My Name" features a heavier funk and R&B shift in the group's sound, along with their sharp synth lines and an overall more mature vibe.

We can clearly see this in the group's official music video too, with the GOT7 boys donning sleek velvet and leather suits paired with darker locks. GOT7's leader, JB and CEO of JYP Entertainment, Park Jin-Young were involved in the songwriting process of their lead single, along side Grammy Award winner David Brook.

You Call My Name consists of five new tracks with JB (credited as Defsoul), Yugyeom and Jinyoung contributing in the songwriting process.

Watch the music video for their lead single below: