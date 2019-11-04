GOT7 Wants "You Calling My Name" In Their Comeback Music Video: Watch

Courtesy of JYP Entertainment
by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 4 Nov. 2019 10:16 PM
Courtesy of JYP Entertainment
K-pop boy group GOT7 are back with a brand new music video and an EP titled, You Call My Name.
On 4 November, JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom dropped their tenth EP a few months after their last mini-album, Spinning Top which was released in May this year. Their lead single this time, titled "You Calling My Name" features a heavier funk and R&B shift in the group's sound, along with their sharp synth lines and an overall more mature vibe.
We can clearly see this in the group's official music video too, with the GOT7 boys donning sleek velvet and leather suits paired with darker locks. GOT7's leader, JB and CEO of JYP Entertainment, Park Jin-Young were involved in the songwriting process of their lead single, along side Grammy Award winner David Brook.
You Call My Name consists of five new tracks with JB (credited as Defsoul), Yugyeom and Jinyoung contributing in the songwriting process.
Watch the music video for their lead single below:
GOT7's last EP, Spinning Top was certified platinum, selling over 300,000 copies domestically and nabbed the number one spot at the Gaon Album Charts. The group just wrapped the European leg of their KEEP SPINNING World Tour and will be taking a short break from touring in order to focus on promoting their new EP.
The tour is set to resume on February 2020 where all seven members will be performing on the final Asian leg, beginning in Bangkok and ending in Taipei.
You Call My Name is available on all major music streaming platforms and iTunes.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?