Kate Beckinsale and Len Wiseman Finalize Divorce 4 Years After Split

Kate Beckinsale is officially a single woman.
E! News can confirm the actress and Len Wiseman finalized their divorce close to four years after their separation first made news.
According to TMZ, who first broke the update, the couple didn't have a prenup. In the divorce documents, however, Kate asked to keep her jewelry and personal effects. In addition, she wanted to keep her earnings after the date of separation.
Back in November 2015, news broke that the Total Recall star and her husband were separated.
The couple, however, didn't take any steps to divorce until Len officially filed paper work in October 2016.
Kate and Len first met on the set of the first Underworld film. While they were both with other people at the time of filming, their respective relationships ended in 2002.
After some time, Len and Kate decided to turn their friendship into something more and were engaged by June 2013.
More recently, Kate was linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. What started out as a "casual" relationship appeared to have fizzled out by April 2019.
"They still talk and are very friendly," a source shared at the time before admitting that the romance simply "ran its course."
With a new year right around the corner, what better time for a fresh, new start? Here's to new beginnings.