Mariah Carey knows how to have a holly, jolly Christmas.

In fact, the music superstar is aware that she may go a bit over the top every holiday season. But when covering the December issue of Cosmopolitan U.K., the Grammy winner decided to give fans an inside look into her traditions that are nothing short of fabulous, darling!

"I think everybody should spend Christmas with me because it's a great experience," she shared with the publication. "When I get off the plane, our drivers have All I Want For Christmas... playing, we have hot cocoa and some butterscotch schnapps. Then we'll go through the woods on a two-horse open sleigh with blankets and real reindeer."

Mariah continued, "It's freezing cold but it's beautiful and you're looking at the stars. It's an incredible moment I love every year."

As for where Mariah likes to celebrate with her twins, Aspen is the lucky city.