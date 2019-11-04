Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper Marries Scarlett Byrne in Courthouse Ceremony

Cooper Hefner is a married man.

The 28-year-old son of Hugh Hefner announced he and actress Scarlett Byrne tied the knot during a civil ceremony in Los Angeles.

"Scarlett and I have made it officially legal and the two of us could not be happier," Cooper captioned a photo of the bride and groom at the courthouse. "Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner. I love you dearly and very much look forward to planning our wedding celebrations in the months ahead. I love you, Scarlett."

Cooper and Scarlett's love story began more than six years ago. The celebrity heir then popped the question to The Vampire Diaries star in 2015.

Scarlett, whose acting credits also include the Harry Potter series and Falling Skies, shared her own heartfelt post announcing she's a Mrs., and said they plan to celebrate with a larger wedding in the coming months.