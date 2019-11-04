EXCLUSIVE!

This Is Us Sneak Peek: Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., 4 Nov. 2019 12:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Guess who's coming to dinner on This Is Us? It has to be somebody super important, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) is breaking out his sport coat for the occasion.

"You sure are getting dressed up for this dinner," Rebecca (Mandy Moore) says in the exclusive This Is Us sneak peek above. "I don't think I've ever seen you wear a sports coat on the weekend."

"What are you talking about? I always wear a sports coat," Jack says.

And this gets a very telling "OK" from Rebecca. That "OK" comes with more.

Photos

This Is Us Season 4 Cast Photos

"I just think it's interesting that Kevin's asked us to invite Ms. Applebaum over for dinner for ages and we've always said no, but then out of the blue you decide to invite Randall's teacher over for dinner?" Rebecca asks.

But Ms. Applebaum, the school nurse, is a little different that Randall's teach. Plus, Kevin just has a crush on the nurse.

"Randall talks about Mr. Lawrence constantly, you're not the least bit curious about him?" Jack asks.

This Is Us

NBC

What's got Jack so flustered? Tune in to find out.

In "The Dinner and the Date," Jack and Rebecca prepare for the teacher dinner and in the present, Deja (Lyric Ross) pushes the boundaries of Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth's (Susan Kelchi Watson) trust. You'll remember Deja is currently dating single father Malik (Asante Blackk).

In a promo, NBC teased this "unforgettable" episode as one viewers cannot miss.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ This Is Us , Mandy Moore , Milo Ventimiglia , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.