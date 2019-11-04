What's really going on between Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton?

The Bachelor in Paradise stars, who got engaged at the end of season six of the reality series, have recently sparked rumors of a possible split. Over the weekend, Katie joined a group of her fellow Bachelor stars at the Live in the Vineyard festival in Napa, Calif. While Katie was in attendance at the festival, Chris was noticeably absent from group pictures, raising eyebrows.

As Bachelor Nation fans will know, Chris and Katie's romance had its highs and lows throughout the season, but they decided to take the next step in their relationship on the show's season finale. But then, during the After the Final Rose reunion episode, Katie took her engagement ring off as she expressed her frustration with Chris. Though the duo decided to stay together, they ended up having a tense argument during the reunion taping, during which Chris said he was "blindsided" by Katie's actions.

Since the reunion episode aired in September, Chris and Katie have only made a few appearances on each other's social media pages. And even though Chris posted a photo with Katie in late October, his absence from the group trip to Napa had fans speculating about a possible breakup.