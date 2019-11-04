Family ties run deep.

At the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday, Antonio Banderas won the Hollywood Actor Award for his performance in Pain and Glory. And presenting him with the trophy was none other than his former stepdaughter Dakota Johnson. (Banderas was married to her mom Melanie Griffith for 20 years before the couple split in 2015.)

"There are infinite possibilities for how relationships and family dynamics play out when parents re-marry," she began her tribute. "Sometimes when your parents re-marry you might experience varying degrees of a living nightmare. You may spend your childhood and then some of you adult life, depending on how much therapy you've had really railing against the cosmic joke that seems to be playing out in real time."

"I come from a family of many a marriage and I got very lucky," Johnson continued. "I got a bonus dad who I realized that, over time, is actually one of the most influential people in my whole life. When I was six years old, my mother married a man who brought an unbelievably bright light, a whole new world of creativity and culture and one remarkably magical little sister in to our family."