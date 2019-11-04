BTS’ Jungkook Under Investigation Following Traffic Accident

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Mon., 4 Nov. 2019 5:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jungkook, BTS

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jungkook, one of the seven members of K-Pop group BTS, is under investigation by Seoul police. 

Over the weekend, the "A Brand New Day" singer was involved in a traffic accident after his Mercedes Benz crashed into a taxi in the Hannam district of Seoul, South Korea. Though no one was seriously hurt, both parties sustained minor bruises. Following the incident, the 22-year-old was questioned by police, where he admitted he caused the accident, his agency, Big Hit Entertainment, told BBC News.

"We once again apologize to the victim," his management said in a statement to the outlet. "And we also express apologies for causing concern to fans."

The case has been considered minor, reports USA Today, as there was no human or property damage. A police officer in charge of traffic accidents said the case does not involve drunk driving. Jungkook has since reached a settlement with the driver.

This news comes just one day after BTS' big win at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain.

Watch

BTS Makes Official Return After Much-Needed Break

Joined by his fellow bandmates—V, Jimin, RM, Jin, Suga and J-Hope—Jungkook was on hand to accept the awards for Best Live Artist and Biggest Fans following their brief hiatus.

The K-Pop group also delivered an electric performance of their hit song "Highway To Heaven," marking the first time that a K-Pop group has performed at the EMAs since 1994.

See the complete list of winners here.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ BTS , K-pop , Music , Arrests , Investigation , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.