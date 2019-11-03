The 2019 Hollywood Film Awards is the place to be tonight.

Dozens of A-listers have arrived to the 23rd annual ceremony, which is officially underway at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Charlize Theron, Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern, Antonio Banderas and Al Pacino are all set to receive special honors for their achievements in acting. Other celebrity honorees include Olivia Wilde, Cynthia Erivo, Taron Egerton, Shia LaBeouf and Pharrell Williams. Check out the complete list of winners here.

Comedian Rob Riggle has signed on to host the star-stuffed affair. He spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about taking on the coveted emcee role. "It's definitely not a roast. I won't be out there going crazy. If it's something that's fun and lighthearted, sure. I think it's appropriate," Riggle shared ahead of the 2019 HFAs.

So without further ado, let's roll out the red carpet. Keep scrolling to check out our gallery of stars arriving to the Hollywood Film Awards.