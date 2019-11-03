The stars have aligned for the 2019 MTV EMAs!

Latin music sensation Becky G is hosting the MTV Europe Music Awards, which takes place tonight at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain.

Music's biggest stars have touched down in Spain for the main event, including the likes of Halsey, Dua Lipa, Niall Horanand Rosalía. These artists, plus your hostess with the mostest, Green Day, Ava Max, Akon, Mabel, NCT 127 and Liam Gallagher are all gearing up for live performances of their own.

But before the hotly anticipated show kicks officially kicks off, fashion fanatics will want to check out every must-see style moment from celebrity attendees walking the red carpet.

Halsey wowed in a multi colored, multi-patterned dress. Becky G turned heads in a frilly red asymmetrical gown. Nichole Scherzinger was also red hot in a sparkling scarlet dress.

In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez made the evening a date night.