MTV EMAs 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., 3 Nov. 2019 1:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Halsey, 2019 MTV EMA's, Arrivals

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The stars have aligned for the 2019 MTV EMAs!

Latin music sensation Becky G is hosting the MTV Europe Music Awards, which takes place tonight at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain. 

Music's biggest stars have touched down in Spain for the main event, including the likes of HalseyDua LipaNiall Horanand Rosalía. These artists, plus your hostess with the mostest, Green DayAva MaxAkonMabelNCT 127 and Liam Gallagher are all gearing up for live performances of their own. 

But before the hotly anticipated show kicks officially kicks off, fashion fanatics will want to check out every must-see style moment from celebrity attendees walking the red carpet.

Halsey wowed in a multi colored, multi-patterned dress. Becky G turned heads in a frilly red asymmetrical gown. Nichole Scherzinger was also red hot in a sparkling scarlet dress. 

In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez made the evening a date night.

Watch

Becky G Is All Smiles Over Her 2019 E! People's Choice Award Nomination

See photos of celebs on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV EMAs:

Halsey, MTV EMA

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Halsey

The singer wows in this eclectic design.

Niall Horan, MTV EMA

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Niall Horan

The singer appears in a beige suit.

Becky G., MTV EMA

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Becky G

The host is red hot!

Article continues below

Nicole Scherzinger, MTV EMA

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nicole Scherzinger

The singer wows in a sparkling scarlet dress.

Doutzen Kroes, MTV EMA

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Doutzen Kroes

The model poses in all black.

Joan Smalls, MTV EMA

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Joan Smalls

The model shows some skin with this two-toned look.

Article continues below

Rosalia, MTV EMA

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rosalia

The singer is all about the polka dots.

Dua Lipa, MTV EMA

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa

The singer turns heads with this all black ensemble.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, MTV EMA

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

The soccer star and his girlfriends pose on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

TAGS/ MTV , Red Carpet , Fashion , Style , Celebrities , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories , VG
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.