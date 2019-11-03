Only Cristiano Ronaldo can pull off a scarlet red suit on the red carpet.

But if anyone stole the show, it's his girlfriend of over three years, Georgina Rodriguez.

Without a doubt, the beautiful couple showed up and showed out at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019 in Seville, Spain.

Georgina looked like a bombshell donning a royal blue scoop neck dress with a bold thigh-high split. To complete the look, the 25-year-old paired the long-sleeve dress with a pair of white strappy heels, diamond rings and silver hoop earrings. Georgina also opted for a more simple hairstyle, styling her dark beautiful hair in waves and keeping it minimal with her make-up.

As for the Juventus player, we're not surprised Cristiano opted for a scarlet suit. If you know the 34-year-old football superstar, then you know he won't miss out on the chance to stand out from the crowd. He paired his red scarlet suit with a plain white T-shirt and matching white sneakers.

The couple looked over the moon as they walked the red carpet together, holding each other's hands.