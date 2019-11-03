Cardi B and daughter Kulture had the best time at Disneyland this weekend!

On Saturday, the rapper posted videos on Instagram of her evening trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, which is currently decked out for the holidays, with her and husband Offset's 15-month-old girl.

The two rode many rides together, including Peter Pan's Flight, the King Arthur Carousel, Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Pirates of the Caribbean and the Buzz Lightyear Astro-Blasters.

Kulture squealed with glee during the faster rides.

Cardi appeared fresh-faced with no makeup and wore a Minnie Mouse-inspired outfit. Kulture sported colorful Minnie ears. She was all smiles on the rides and at souvenir shops, where her mom got her a mini lightsaber. The little girl also enjoyed a cotton candy treat and watched a fireworks display with her mom, although she did not seem that impressed...she also appeared to be exhausted...all Disney'd out!