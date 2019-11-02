Category is... Gucci!

The 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala is officially underway tonight in Los Angeles, an annual museum fundraiser that continues to grow in star power. This year's soiree is sponsored by Gucci, and honorees include artist Betye Saar and filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow are co-chairing the gala.

Celebrity attendees included Brie Larson, Donald Glover, Naomi Campbell, Jared Letoand Salma Hayek. And as should be expected from an event with Gucci's support, plenty of guests were decked out in gorgeous designs from the luxury fashion label.

From Billie Eilish's silk embroidered Gucci suit to Yara Shahidi's gold gown, there were plenty of sensational style wins.