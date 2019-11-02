Cindy Crawford and her mini-me daughter Kaia Gerber turned heads at the A Sense Of Home charity gala in Beverly Hills on Friday.
The 53-year-old supermodel and her 18-year-old model daughter showcased stylish looks; Crawford wore a black patterned over-the-knee dress, paired with a leather jacket worn loosely around her shoulders, and black pointed pumps. Kaia showed some skin in a black scalloped top buttoned at the beck, paired with matching wide-legged pants, a white blazer and a red satin clutch.
Other celebrities who attended the gala included Tobey Maguire, who was accompanied by girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman, Sylvester Stallone, who arrived with wife Jennifer Flavin, their daughters Sistine Stallone and Scarlet Stallone, Jamie Foxx, Tyrese Gibson, Quavo, Tom Welling and girlfriend Jessica Rose Lee, and Rachel Zoe.
A Sense of Home works to help prevent youth aging out of foster care from becoming homeless by providing donated furniture and home goods.
Over the past few years, fans have marveled at the resemblance between Kaia, the second child and only daughter of Cindy and husband Rande Gerber, and her famous mother, one of the original supermodels.
See Kaia and Cindy at Friday's gala and other pics of their best twinning moments over the years.
WWD/Shutterstock
Twinning at Charity Event
The two turn heads at the A Sense Of Home charity gala in Beverly Hills on Nov. 1, 2019.
BACKGRID
LA (Leather) Ladies
Cindy Crawford went for a stroll with her daughter Kaia Gerber to kick off the new year and their duel jeans and leather jacket ensembles were so stylish.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Statement Style
The mother-daughter duo look identical whether they're dressed down or glammed up as they were in these statement looks (with the perfect leg pop) in December 2018.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Best Buddies International
Colorful Cuties
The supermodels both showed off their fun and flirty style in complimentary colors for Mother's Day.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Fitted & Fabulous
In April 2017, the duo attended a fashion award event and proved they both can rock fitted frocks that show off their similar fit silhouettes.
Instagram
Makeup Free
How pretty are these two women? It's insane how gorgeous they are.
Venturelli/Getty Images
Silver Silhouettes
Clearly their model status isn't all these two have in common...they both have legs for days and a love for shimmer frocks.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Printed Pretties
These might be very different dresses, but both have red hues and pretty prints that show a similarity in style and taste between the Gerber ladies.
Instagram
Got it From My Mamma
It's in their genes, duh.
Mr. Exclusive / MEGA
Walk It Out
Jackets? Check. Boots? Check. Sunglasses? Check. Gorgeous wavy locks? Check. Perfect model walk? Check!
Instagram
Gerber Gals
Seriously, these two are more like sisters, right?
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Rocker Ghouls
In 2016, the mother-daughter pair dressed up as rockers for Halloween and we're having a hard time telling them apart.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Ladies in Black
Gerber looks like the spitting image of her mother in this black sleek dress.
Instagram
Spa Sisters
We know they are wearing matching robes, but even if they weren't they'd still look like twins.
Instagram
Mini Me
What's better than a jumpsuit? Wearing matching jumpsuits while relaxing with your BFF, obviously.
Instagram
Date Night Duds
Gerber and Crawford both opt for leather jackets when in NYC and we love their style.
Instagram
Puppy Pals
OK, maybe it's the fact that they are holding the same kind of dog in this picture, but we see a lot of similar traits in this pic.
MONT/AKM-GSI
Blue Jean Babies
Long locks, big sunnies and blue jeans are a staple when traveling in the Gerber house.
Chrome Hearts Magazine
Mirror Images
Mirror, mirror on the wall...
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Opposite But the Same
Who says you have to wear the same colors to match? In 2015, Gerber rocked a black leather jacket and top with blue jeans, while her mom donned a white leather jacket and top and dark wash jeans that were both different, but the same.
Borisio/INFphoto.com
Shopping Twins
Neutrals and boots are the go-to wardrobe choices for models...especially mother-daughter models.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Dylan's Candy Bar
Fun Prints
Even back in 2014 it was clear that Gerber was already taking after her mom with her choice of a prominent print resembling the printed-dress her mom donned at this event.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!