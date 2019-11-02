BBC One
by Corinne Heller | Sat., 2 Nov. 2019 8:26 AM
BBC One
Thing you know Friends? More importantly, does Jennifer Aniston know Friends?
The 50-year-old actress, who played Rachel Green on all 10 seasons, and Reese Witherspoon, her co-star on the new Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, were quizzed together about the cult NBC sitcom on an episode of The Graham Norton Show that aired on Friday. Fellow celebrity guest Ian McKellen asked the trivia questions, and Julie Andrews also participated!
Aniston got the first question right—"What is Rachel wearing in her first-ever scene?"
While answering the next question, Witherspoon, who guest-starred on Friends as Rachel's little sister Jill, got to re-enact one of her lines from one of her episodes.
Aniston later did some re-enacting of her own, rapping the opening line of a song Rachel sings to get her daughter to stop crying.
Even Andrews got in on the trivia action, and got to answer the most controversial question of all: "When Ross dated Rachel, why did he feel it was fine to sleep with other women?"
Too easy...
Watch the video below:
The Morning Show is now streaming on Apple TV+.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?