by McKenna Aiello | Fri., 1 Nov. 2019 7:09 PM

Caterina Scorsone is pregnant! 

The Grey's Anatomy star shared the exciting news with her 2 million Instagram followers on Friday. "Our Family's about to get even kookier," Caterina wrote alongside her and her family's Addams Family-inspired photoshoot, also adding the hashtag "#pumpkinintheoven." A fitting end to the Halloween festivities! 

Co-stars Camilla Luddington commented, "Omg this is GREAT!!!!!!!!" and Alex Blue Davis wrote, "This is amazing." 

Caterina's bundle of joy-to-be will join her hubby, singer-songwriter Rob Giles, and their two children, 7-year-old Eliza and 2-year-old Pippa. Since the toddler's birth in 2016, Caterina has used her platform to advocate for those diagnosed with Down syndrome. 

"A lot of parents who find out their new baby has Down syndrome worry about what the impact of having a child with differences will be on their other kids," she recently shared on Instagram. "They haven't seen it modeled so they are afraid of it. I wish I could show everyone the joy and sweetness and love that has expanded and grown in our family since Pippa was born." 

Caterina continued, "There is no book, or movie, or conversation that I could have with my older daughter that would have taught her the love and perspective that having a sister with differences has. The two of them are crazy about each other and the differences give rise to a kind of tenderness I could only have wished for between typical siblings. Pippa is truly the greatest gift I could have given her big sister and I am so deeply grateful that she chose our family to shake up and wake up with her light."

Congratulations to the whole family on their upcoming addition! 

