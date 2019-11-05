Oprah's Favorite Things: What Happens When Your Product Makes the List

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Never underestimate the power of Oprah Winfrey!

It's hard to believe that it's already the season of presents, gift guides and Black Friday deals. But perhaps one of the most exciting traditions for holiday shoppers is finding out what's on Oprah's Favorite Things list.

The annual event, which initially appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show back in the ‘90s, has pivoted with the special list appearing in O, The Oprah Magazine and online.

And year after year, it's been proven that if your product makes the list, good things are bound to happen.

"After we made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things, everything went crazy!" Nick Ajluni, co-founder of TRUFF Hot Sauce, shared with E! News after his product made the 2018 list. "As soon as the list was released, the spike in demand was through the roof. The exposure revved us up for the holiday season and was more successful than we could ever imagine. When Oprah releases her holiday list, people definitely listen!"