Make an Entrance With Erika Jayne's ShoeDazzle Holiday Collection

by Jake Thompson | Fri., 1 Nov. 2019 3:34 PM
The holidays are right around the corner and we have one thing on our minds: winter fashion! Specifically, footwear. If you're looking to ring in the holidays with some new festive shoes, look no further! ShoeDazzle teamed up with Real Housewife of Beverly Hills turned style icon, Erika Jayne to bring you an exclusive new holiday shoe collection.
Celebrate the coming season with eye-catching new styles that Erika has designed specifically for you. From tartan plaid kitten heels to winter white pumps with gold embellishments to knee high red stiletto wonders, with over 15 styles, there's a dazzling variety of options to zoosh up your shoe game for the impending holiday party circuit. Looking for a shoe to ring in the New Year? With some many new colors, prints and embellishments, you can deck the halls, Erika Jayne's way! Our favorite? These side cut-out executive pumps in black.
Here are five of our favorites below.
Fun meets flirty with these festive tartan plaid pumps that are sure to get your season bright. Add a fun lippy and you'll be mistletoe-ready!
Channel your inner boss babe with these winter white pumps with side cut-outs and gold embellishments. Add a smart pencil skirt and they'll know you mean business.
Point your toes in the direction of style with these edgy black pumps with graffiti. Add a fun eyeshadow and command the room.
Unleash your wild side with these leopard print stilettos with studded zipper detailing. Add a witchy jewelry piece to make the most of this standout look.
Make an entrance in these show-stopping red knee high boots. Pair them with a loud coat because why not?
Shop the entire Erika Jayne x Shoedazzle collection at shoedazzle.com!
