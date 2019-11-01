Jamie Foxx Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Dana Caprio

Getty Images/Instagram
This possible romance is SURe to get pop culture fans talking!
As Jamie Foxx continues to enjoy the single life after his private split from Katie Holmes, the actor appears to be sparking romance rumors with a new girl.
Earlier this week, the Oscar winner was spotted enjoying a dinner at Mr. Chow with Dana Caprio. Later in the week, the duo appeared together on Instagram Stories while visiting Poppy nightclub.
So what's going on with these two?
"They are hanging out. Mutual friends introduced them because he thought she was attractive," a source shared with E! News. "He's spending time with different people and not focusing on any one woman."
Another insider said Jamie reached out to Dana on Instagram. The model and SUR employee was "definitely intrigued and excited." Since then, Jamie has been pursuing her and clicking the "like" button on more than a few of her Instagram posts.
"Jamie is definitely into her and they have a connection," one insider shared. "They have plans to see each other again."
Another source, however, said Jamie is "not looking for anything serious" at this time. Instead, he's keeping busy and "having a good time."
While pop culture fans know Jamie as a talented actor, singer, comedian and producer, Dana has a few Hollywood connections.
In addition to being a working model signed to Wilhelmina, we're told Dana is an employee at Lisa Vanderpump's popular restaurant SUR. And yes, there are rumors she could be featured on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.
"You never meet the right people at the wrong time because the right people are timeless," Dana cryptically posted earlier this month.
We'll cheers to that!
