Scoop x Walmart's Holiday Collection: 11 Looks We Want

The holidays are right around the corner fashionistas, and we have one question: do you have your winter fashion in order? Well look no further fair-weathered friends because thanks to Walmart, Scoop NYC is back!

We were all ears when the retailer relaunched the celebrated trendy boutique as an in-house brand back in September, but with the holiday season ringing in, the fashion-forward brand—the '90s NYC shop which was an early cheerleader of lines like Rag & Bone, Alice + Olivia and Stella McCartney—is back to reintroduce all the styles you love, with some new winter ready editions including clothing, accessories, and handbags galore.

The iconic NYC brand is here to build the wardrobe of your dreams (on a budget, no less!) From staple prairie dresses to standout faux fur coats to vibrant handbags, there's a little something for everyone to lock in a look and turn heads in this season's most on-trend fashions. Getting dressed should be easy, inspired, and accessible, and with over 190+ items to mix and match, you'll be able to identify your style this winter and make it work! Our favorite? This gorgeous yellow crocodile crossbody bag!

Here are 11 of our favorites from the holiday relaunch below.