And the Most Popular Celebrity Halloween Costume of 2019 Was...

Sorry Heidi Klum, but 2019 might just have a new Halloween Queen!
The biggest Halloween trend this year in Hollywood? Celebs dressing up as other celebs. Sure, some stars donned costumes of famous characters, but even more decided to dress as the actual celeb.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Brad Goreski both took inspo from Jennifer Lopez's iconic Gucci dress, while Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka dressed as the Olsen twins.
Lily Allen, meanwhile, paid Halloween homage to Kris Jenner, and, in a true mic-drop moment, Ciara and Russell Wilson recreated an iconic Beyoncé and Jay-Z moment flawlessly, and Jessica Biel dressed as husband Justin Timberlake from his *NSYNC days. Well played.
A few other celeb-on-celeb costumes included Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson as Perri Lister and Billy Idol, Kevin Hart as The Rock, Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg as wedding Justin Bieber, HAIM as Hanson (truly inspired), and former Bachelor Nick Viall as future Bachelor Peter Weber.
But there was one celebrity that managed to inspire the most costumes (and black tears) this Halloween season...and it was Billie Eilish! (Sorry Post Malone, you're so 2018.)
The "Bad Guy" singer had not one, not two, not three but six celebs dress up as her, rocking her signature black hair and chain necklaces.
Nina Dobrev dressed up as the 17-year-old breakout star at the Casamigos Halloween Party last weekend with an all-orange sweat-suit and green hair, while British songstress Anne-Marie's take on her look even impressed the singer.
"This s--t tripping me out," she captioned a video of Anne-Marie's on Instagram, calling her look, "Very accurate."
Nina Dobrev instagram, Stephanie Beatriz Instagram, David Beckham Instagram
Billie also weighed in on The Good Place star Jameela Jamil's look, which she sported at a Spotify event, saying it also was accurate.
Jameela wasn't the only sitcom star to dress as the "Bury a Friend" singer as Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz rocked a neon-green look for the holiday.
Model and actress Poppy Delevingne was another celeb to take inspo from Billie, sporting black and blue hair, black tears and safety goggles as the ultimate accessory. Her Instagram caption? "It's HALLOWEEN, duh."
But the most adorable take on Billie's signature look was Harper Beckham, the 8 year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham, who dressed as her favorite artist to go trick-or-treating with the family.
"Harper Seven LOVES @billieeilish (and a heavy eye!," Victoria captioned a pic of Harper's makeup on Instagram.
She wore a blue wig, black tears and a mostly white sweat-suit a la the "When The Party's Over" music video Billie, completing her look with gold chains and the poses to match.
So what were some of the other celeb costumes this year? Check out all of the spooky, silly or (possibly) shady outfits...
Instagram
Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry & Their Kids
The family isn't playing around this year. The crew dresses up as characters from Toy Story 4.
Instagram
Ariana Grande
The singer draws inspiration from The Twilight Zone.
Meghan King Edmonds
The former Real Housewives of Orange County star goes a "crypt-ic post" amid drama with husband Jim Edmonds.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Mariah Carey
All she wants for Christmas is...for Halloween to never end.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington
The celeb chef and his new love are here to remind you to please rewind your VHS tapes.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse
The couple that slays costumes togethers, stays together.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
For her annual Halloween party, the supermodel steps out as a gory alien.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Georgia Fowler
The model channels Audrey Hepburn's Holly Golightly—but brings her breakfast to go!
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Hunter McGrady
This model is showing us what life is like under the sea.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Maluma
The superstar singer makes an entrance at Heidi Klum's annual bash.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Jonathan Van Ness
Rawr, honey! The Queer Eye star looks picture puuurfect.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Questlove
The musician puts a twist on the farmer's typical rake with his modern American Gothic getup.
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka
The duo follows their longstanding Harris-Burtka family Halloween tradition with an elaborate family costume. This year, along with 9-year-old twins Gideon and Harper, they dress up as famous artists throughout history.
Instagram
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson
The singer and her main man draw inspiration from Billy Idol and Perry Lister and pack on the PDA.
Brad Goreski
The stylist channels his inner J.Lo by breaking out that Versace jungle dress.
Instagram
John Stamos
"Yes, your dad is really Ernesto De La Cruz!" the Fuller House star jokingly tells his daughter.
Instagram
Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mitika
The Modern Family star and his husband dress as Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas.
Instagram
Dakota Fanning
The actress is doing the "scrub a dub dub" in the tub, but without the water.
Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.
Need a hint? The caption is: "Great Scott!!!"
Instagram
Nikki & Brie Bella
The Bella fam shows everyone how it's done with their Disney inspired costumes.
Instagram
Debra Messing
The Will & Grace star reveals, "And this year it's... JOAN OF ARC!"
Instagram
Charlize Theron
Charlize jokes, "My mom was upset they didn't pick her to play Morticia so she gets this one night."
Instagram
Molly Sims
"There's no place like home#wizardofoz #happyhalloween," the star captions her adorable family photo.
Instagram
Mindy Kaling
Cliff Booth, reporting for duty.
Instagram
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard
With the Shepard-Bell family it's always Christmas.
Instagram
Hoda Kotb
"Another Halloween in the books," the Today host shares.
Instagram
Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade
According to Gabbi, this is the "Garden Growths Wade Version."
Instagram
Frankie Grande
Ariana Grande's big bro gives her a run for her money in this scary look.
Instagram
Bella Hadid
We don't remember Fred Flinstone looking this attractive.
Instagram
Pink
Bravo once again to this fierce family. "Happy Halloween from the punk rock spider people," the singer shared.
Jessie James Decker
Toy Story has never looked cuter thanks to this famous family.
Instagram
Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin
"HAPPY HALLOWEEN from Cinderella, Prince Charming, the Fairy God Mother and Gus Gus," the Whine Down podcast host shared.
Instagram
Jason Aldean
"Happy Halloween from the Aldeans of Winterfell. #gameofthrones #motherofdragons," the country singer shared alongside wife Brittany Aldean.
Instagram
Lauren Alaina
"Daenerys no way I could have had a better King of the North. @hardy Thank for dressing up with me!" the Dancing With the Stars contestant shared on Instagram.
Instagram
Ryan Lochte
Meet the cutest Flinstones of Halloween 2019.
Instagram
Chelsea Houska
The Teen Mom 2 star's kids can't help but make us smile.
Instagram
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos
"#Marriage," the LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host joked online.
Instagram
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin
Happy Halloween from the self-proclaimed "unicorn family."
Instagram
Deena Nicole Cortese
The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star goes big for CJ's first Halloween! "Happy Halloween from my family to yours! #jasmine #aladdin #abu #teambuck @cbuckner_," she wrote on Instagram.
Instagram
Katie Couric
"I want to collect your blood. HappyHalloween!" the journalist shared when channeling CEO Elizabeth Holmes.
Instagram
Sofia Richie
"Sleeping Beauty was woke last night," the supermodel shared on Instagram the night before Halloween.
Instagram
Jenni "JWoww" Farley
Partyssssssss here! happy Halloween," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared online.
NBC NEWS’ TODAY
Today
Everybody dance Today! Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and the entire gang of NBC's morning show recreate iconic dance scenes live on the plaza.
Instagram/Wendy Williams Show
Wendy Williams
How you doin'? The Wendy Williams Show host is the ringmaster of the circus on her talk show.
Instagram
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
"Surprising my baby at his Halloween Party," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared with her followers.
Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television
The Real
Loni Love, Tamera Mowry , Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai do not disappoint with their bright, festive costumes.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Cardi B & Ellen DeGeneres
Okurrrrr! The host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show gets into the Halloween spirit.
Instagram
Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon
"Tell me something boy...." the Bachelor in Paradise couple shared on Instagram when channeling A Star Is Born.
Photos
See More From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2019