Kim Kardashian and Her Kids Channel Another Iconic Family on Halloween

America's reality star family meets the Stone Age.
It's no secret the Kardashian-Jenners love dressing up for Halloween and this year, they did not disappoint with a handful of detailed looks, including Khloe Kardashian as Disney villain Cruella de Vil and Kylie Jenner as princess Ariel. After revealing her transformation into Legally Blonde's Elle Woods, Kim Kardashian unveiled her family's adorable costume theme for 2019: The Flintstones!
In photos shared on Instagram, the reality star, in costume as Betty Rubble, posed with her four famous kids, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West, who were clearly dressed up as Wilma Flintstone, Fred Flintstone, Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble. In a family photo, it looks like dad Kanye West made an incognito appearance dressed as Dino, the pet dinosaur, which accidentally scared Chicago.
"This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn't get the concept yet!" Kim explained on Instagram. "So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flinstones [sic] dreams come true!"
Guess there's one thing left to say about the family's costumes this year: yabba dabba doo!
For more of the famous family's many costumes this year, keep scrolling!
Kourtney, is that you?! Because all we see is Vampira.
The makeup mogul channeled a glamorous elf for one of her Halloween looks.
"Howdy y'all," the reality star wrote on Instagram.
We've never seen a cuter little lion!
The Kardashian sister channeled the famous Disney villain Cruella de Vil while her daughter was a pint-sized Dalmatian.
Up, up and away!
Día De Los Muertos is right around the corner, and KJ is ready to celebrate.
When it's time for Halloween, Khloe Kardashian never picks out just one outfit for her daughter.
Paging Elle Woods! Someone stole your Legally Blonde look.
Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's daughters get into the holiday spirit at school.
Mommy-daughter moment!
"Ariel grew up," the Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul shared with her followers when paying tribute to The Little Mermaid.
"Oompa loompa doompety da If you're not greedy, you will go far," Khloe Kardashian shared as her daughter explored a candy store. "You will live in happiness too Like the Oompa Loompa Doompety do Doompety do."
Boo at the pumpkin patch! Everywhere she goes this month, True dressed for the festive holiday.
Remember that infamous kiss between Britney Spears and Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards? This Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her BFF sure do.
"SwanLake with TuTu," Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram when revealing her daughter's first Halloween look for 2019. "You know I have many more to share."
When your BFF hosts a Playboy party, you "pull up" in style.
