Come on, Barbie, lets go party!

There are so many reasons to love Sofia Richie and Scott Disick, but the greatest of all time may be their amazing Halloween couples costume this year. The fun-loving couple went for a classic, yet iconic, look and dressed as Barbie and Ken. Scott even fully committed by dying his hair bleach blonde.

Sofia posted the look on her Instagram page along with a photo of the "real" Barbie and Ken, which they absolutely nailed. "Ken & Barb," she captioned a classic mirror selfie of the pair. Safe to say, they went the good old fashioned all-American route this Halloween. Which is a change of pace considering the couple spent last year's festivities down under in Australia.

This wasn't Sofia's only costume this year. She also dressed up as Sleeping Beauty, which she documented on her Instagram stories alongside other fun times with friends.