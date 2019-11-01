Antoni Porowski has a new man in his life, which means couple's costume for Halloween!

The Queer Eye star attended both Bette Midler's annual Hulaween charity bash and Heidi Klum's party on Thursday with new boyfriend Kevin Harrington as zombies, but not just any zombies; "Blockbuster employees back from the dead," as seen on their Instagram pages. The once-popular video rental chain shut down in 2013 after 28 years following the rise in usage of streaming services.

A source close to Porowski confirmed to E! News that the 35-year-old reality star and Harrington are dating.

An eyewitness told E! News that the two looked cute and happy together at Midler's party and that Porowski was telling people that his and his beau's costumes were Harrington's idea.

"It was all Kevin," he told them.

"Be kind rewind #blockbuster #backfromthedead," Harrington wrote on Instagram.

Another eyewitness said that the two were holding hands at Klum's bash.