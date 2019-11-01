Back and better than ever!

While Heidi Klum has been a supermodel for decades, gracing runways and fashion shows around the globe, she's also the host of one of the hottest parties in Hollywood. Every Oct. 31, celebs are treated to a night of fun and mystique at the supermodel's annual Halloween bash. This year is no different.

In usual Heidi style, she pulled out all the stops and spared no expense when it came to her party. The 46-year-old dressed as an unrecognizable, bloody alien, who seemed to have abducted astronaut Tom Kaulitz during his mission in space. Not that her husband is complaining!

Of course, Heidi is known for her jaw dropping looks. This year she already unveiled one of her many costumes, a dazzling firework look which would make Katy Perry proud. Who could forget her showstopping 2017 costume when she dressed as Princess Fiona from Shrek.