EXO Confirms Comeback This November And Reveals New Teaser Photos

EXO-Ls, the wait is almost over!

The nine-member popular K-pop boy group will be a making a highly anticipated comeback on 27 November and the announcement was made via their social media accounts. EXO also revealed a brand new logo, featuring two black flags that create a shape similar to their official logo.

The group will be releasing a full studio album titled, Obsession, consisting of 10 brand new tracks from the boys. This will be the group's sixth studio album, with their last being Don't Mess Up My Tempo. The latter was released exactly a year ago, on 2 November and delivered mega hits such as "Tempo" and "Love Shot".

Don't Mess Up My Tempo debut at the number one spot on the local Gaon Album Charts and number 23 on the US Billboard 200 chart, selling over 1.1 million copies in just the first week. This cemented EXO as one of the top K-pop acts in South Korea today.