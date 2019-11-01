Selena Gomez to Perform at 2019 American Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by McKenna Aiello | Fri., 1 Nov. 2019 8:00 AM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The American Music Awards have always held a special place in Selena Gomez's heart.
The pop star is set to take the stage at the 2019 AMAs, marking her first televised performance in two years. SelGo is expected to perform her new music, which dropped just last week and sparked plenty of excitement amongst her loyal fans.
Selena joins bestie Taylor Swift, who has also signed on to perform in celebration of her receiving the Decade Award.
The 27-year-old last graced the AMAs with her presence back in 2017, where she not only performed live for the first time in more than a year, but also for the first time since getting a kidney transplant. One year prior, Selena marked her return to the spotlight by attending the AMAs after taking months off to focus on her physical and mental health.
Now at yet another turning point in her personal and professional life, it's time for Selena to continue her epic comeback.
In a recent interview with Ryan Seacrest, the former Disney darling reflected on the dark headspace she was in while writing breakup ballad "Lose You to Love Me."
"It's also more beautiful for me because I know exactly where I was when I wrote it and how I felt," Gomez said, adding that she wouldn't have been able to release it at the time she wrote it. "Absolutely not. That wouldn't have happened. It took me a long time to get through it. But, now it's fun! I'm smiling! It's so great."
As for what else to expect from the 2019 AMAs, more announcements are just right around the corner! The most-nominated artists include T. Swift, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.
The 2019 American Music Awards takes place on Sunday, Nov. 24 and airs on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.
