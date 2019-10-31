Adele Puts a Sexy Spin on Captain Hook for Her Halloween Costume

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., 31 Oct. 2019 5:35 PM
Captain Hook, but make it sexy.
Adele was certainly feeling herself this Halloween—and for good reason! The British pop star dressed up as a sultry version of the iconic Peter Pan character for a Halloween bash with her celebrity pals. Rocking a red animal print suit, a larger-than-life hat, gold hoops and blonde waves for days, Adele worked what her mama gave her alongside Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren.
Over the years, Adele has solidified her status as Hollywood's unofficial costume queen. She's known to drop everything to go above and beyond at the first mention of a costume party, and this year is obviously no different!
The 31-year-old's latest night out comes after fans went wild for photos of Adele at Drake's birthday party. She poked fun at her svelte figure, writing on Instagram at the time, "I used to cry but now I sweat."
You better werk! Adele went as a sexy version of the Peter Pan villain for Halloween in 2019.
The A-lister posed with celeb squad members Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren.
In January 2019, Adele channeled her inner country queen as June Carter Cash and everything from her brunette wig to her dress choice was perfect.
"Dirty 30! I'm not sure what I'm going to do for the next 30 years as I've been blessed beyond words in my life so far. Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me," Adele wrote on a series of photos from her 30th birthday bash. "My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life."
The "Hello" singer danced the night away at her Dirty 30 Titanic-themed party in 2018.
Doesn't she look just like Rose from the iconic movie?!
In January 2018, the singer channeled Dolly Parton and nailed the look. "The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x," she wrote.
The British singer and songwriter poked fun at herself ahead of her 29th birthday in 2017 with this costume.
"Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️," Adele captioned this Halloween snap in 2017.
While fans are still a little unsure as to who exactly Adele was for Halloween in 2017, they can all agree her witch-like makeup was flawless.
While on tour in Dallas, Texas in 2016, Adele made Jim Carrey proud with her ode to his character in The Mask for Halloween.
"Thank you for the birthday wishes I had a wonderful time! I was my hero x #gottahavefaith," Adele captioned this series of George Michael photos in 2015.
