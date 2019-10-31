This Halloween will go down in history for being the day that Jenelle Evansleft David Eason.

In the past year, David's been accused of countless acts that would leave any mother questioning the future of her marriage. His alleged killing of their French bulldog even resulted in MTV's decision to no longer include their family in filming for Teen Mom. Nonetheless, Jenelle stayed by his side as they endured investigations from child protective services and the police, nearly resulting in loss of custody of their children.

So to say fans of Teen Mom are in shock after this morning's announcement of a breakup would be an understatement. But, in addition to shock, there seems to be a sense of relief.

In an exclusive statement to E! News Briana DeJesus says, "I am proud of her." Moreover, Briana says she's sure that Jenelle will "be back" on the Teen Mom series now that David is out of the picture.