On a scale of one to 10, Mariah Carey's son thinks Millie Bobby Brown is an 11.

To get us all into the Halloween spirit, Carey shared a sweet photo of her 8-year-old son, Moroccan Cannon, on Twitter Thursday morning, revealing he's a huge fan of Strangers Things. More specifically, Brown's Eggo-loving character Eleven.

In the shot, little Moroccan can be seen showing off his Stranger Things-themed jack-o-lantern and pretending to have Eleven's powers. "My son is obsessed with Millie Bobby Brown," Carey wrote in her tweet. "Can someone please ask her to call him."

The iconic singer also posted the photo on Instagram, where it was accompanied by more Halloween family pics. The social media post shows Carey, Monroe Cannon and Moroccan—still pretending to be a superhero—along with their pumpkins. A cute photo of Carey with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka is also among the series of snaps, as well as a video of the family's dog reacting to a pumpkin that reads "not yet."

The Carey family really knows how to get spooky!

Brown hasn't responded to the photo just yet, but that could be because she's busy on vacation. On the same morning as Carey's tweet, the actress posted a video of her swimming while singing "Shallow" from A Star is Born, because, you know, she had just jumped off the deep end.

But Carey's shout-out to the star (which is also on the singer's Instagram Story) hopefully won't go unnoticed!

