A Tale of Two Athletes: Inside Alex Morgan's Winning Romance

For Alex Morgan, the future is female. And, we're guessing, quite skilled on the pitch.

Just last week, the 30-year-old, one of soccer's most decorated athletes with two World Cups, an Olympic gold medal, several ESPY Awards and a couple wins for U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year, announced that she and her husband Servando Carrasco, a midfielder for the L.A. Galaxy, would be welcoming their first child together in April.

"Can't wait to meet my baby girl," Carrasco, 31, wrote in his Instagram post, showcasing shots from the couple's maternity shoot. "We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet," Morgan added of their daughter, who should be ready to join the women's national team in a decade or two.

Because there's just no way for this love story to end than with a teeny soccer protégé made up of Mom's striking skills and Dad's playmaking abilities. Not that the college sweethearts' tale is anywhere close to over.