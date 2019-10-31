My favorite behind-the-scenes memory is…

"The time Ted Danson shot a Swedish Fish gummy out of his nose. Long story short; it was late, we we're tired, high on sugar, and you should never give Ted candy past 8 p.m."

The moment I realized The Good Place was a hit was…

"When I got recognized in Disneyland. I was in a line up to get a photo with Mulan and then I got a tap on the shoulder from a stranger asking if I was Manny Jacinto. She wanted a photo with me and once she recognized me, other parents and families started to recognize me and wanted a photo as well. I was a little insecure because I didn't want to take away Princess Mulan's spotlight."

The prop/wardrobe item I've always wanted to take home (and why) is…

"Let's just say a few items have gone missing in Jason's bud hole." *Jason's bud hole, for those unaware, is basically his man cave.