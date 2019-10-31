MONSTA X's Wonho Announces Sudden Departure From K-pop Group

He then went on to apologise and thank his fellow members, Minhyuk, I.M, Jooheon, Shownu, Hyungwon and Kihyun, writing, "To the members who worked hard with me and stayed with me, I would like to tell them that I'm thankful and that I love them."

"There was a time when I was immature and have made big and small mistakes," Wonho wrote, "but after becoming a trainee and making my debut, I stayed on track and worked hard to avoid being ashamed of myself." This is in reference to rumours that have been plaguing MONSTA X's comeback, including an accusation of Wonho allegedly owing money to online personality, Jung Da-Eun. Starship Entertainment has denied the basis of the rumours.

"I am announcing that I am leaving MONSTA X today," Wonho stated before expressing his apologies to those who have supported him. He then ended his letter with, "Please give strength to MONSTA X. The members have nothing to do with me... They are people who are too good to stop and get hurt like this because of someone like me. I am so thankful and apologetic to the staff, members, and lastly our fans who have allowed me to enjoy such happiness until this point."

The story is still developing. Stay tuned for more updates.